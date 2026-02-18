Your Local Epidemiologist

NOTE: As per the usual whiplash, we got news this morning that the administration is reversing course and will now review the Moderna application. Of course righttttt after this YLE post was published. Read more here: https://www.statnews.com/2026/02/18/fda-moderna-reverse-course-flu-vaccine/

I appreciate the cautious, nuanced tone of the discussion of the FDA refusal to review Moderna's vaccine. But I must say, after reading through that portion of the newsletter, it feels like you are downplaying the significance and magnitude of this. This doesn't feel like something that will have gradual, incremental effects on vaccine innovation. It feels like vaccine innovation is slamming into a brick wall. Are there mitigating factors that will explain why the news isn't THAT bad? or IS it that bad? Also, should we be calling our Representatives and demanding that Congress take action?

