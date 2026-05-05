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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
1dEdited

I find it very confusing in this context when I’m given a range for a minimum. You’ve said here (and I see it all over the place, it’s not just here) that you should call your doctor if a tick has been attached for “more than 36-48 hours” — well which is it?? more than 36 hours or more than 48 hours? These are quite different and given the importance of catching and treating tick bites early, I would think pretty important to get right. I really don’t understand why I so often see a range for a minimum. Similarly, I often hear my kid’s doctor say something like, “give me a call if you don’t see symptoms improve after 3-5 days.” I guess we are using a range to express uncertainty, but that’s not helpful when giving an anxious mama instructions. (Please excuse the exasperated tone — it’s not meant to be directed at you, but rather frustration with this phenomenon I keep noticing especially with medical advice.)

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2 replies by Katelyn Jetelina and others
David Snyderman's avatar
David Snyderman
1d

Can you explain the spring COVID shot guidance? I'm under 65, but given that everything I hear is "efficacy decreases after four months", I don't understand why we aren't getting a vaccination *quarterly*. If I asked my pharmacy or PCP for a spring shot (again, despite being under age for it), would they provide one? Would insurance cover it? Would RFKjr... I don't know what he'd do...

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