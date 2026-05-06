Hantavirus: Situation update and getting nerdy

Thanks to all of you who joined the Substack live today!

The Hantavirus outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation, and rumors and falsehoods are spreading. Dr. Marisa Donnelly (author of YLE NY and former CDC EIS officer) and I broke down what we know so far, how we’re thinking about it, clarify that CDC (and their brilliant scientists) are involved, and bring you along on this scientific discovery ride. Here is the recording.

Bottom line

This is not Covid-19. But it is a serious, unique outbreak with no playbook. Things are moving quickly, but this virus is behaving as we expect. The WHO says this is still a low-risk situation for the general public, and I agree. Our hearts are with the people on the ship in this nightmare situation. Right now, there is no action for the public to take.

I will be back with more as this situation unfolds.

Love, YLE

Your Local Epidemiologist (YLE) is founded and operated by Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, MPH PhD—an epidemiologist, wife, and mom of two little girls. YLE reaches over 425,000 people in over 132 countries with one goal: “Translate” ever-evolving public health science so that people are well-equipped to make evidence-based decisions. This newsletter is free to everyone, thanks to the generous support of fellow YLE community members. To support the effort, subscribe or upgrade below: