It’s hard to believe but there are silver linings to this pandemic... Like the sheer amount of creativity and brilliant innovation implemented so we can continue meaningful lives while staying healthy and protecting others. From what I’ve seen so far, Halloween has been no exception.

Today we are turning our front yard into candy land. Hopefully the kiddos find it fun, as they have been through a confusing and heavy rollercoaster this year. And, unbeknownst to them, this little extra step helps protect them and curb community transmission at the same time. It’s a win-win.

I would love to SEE and HEAR the creative things you’ve come up!! This could be simply putting masks on your goblins and witches, finding ways to hand out candy, having a Halloween movie night, or staying home and making cookies. Everyone has their own level of comfort and balance during these unprecedented times.

Stay healthy (and sane) out there!!

Love, YLE