Your Local Epidemiologist

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Charles I Motes Jr's avatar
Charles I Motes Jr
11h

Military Preventive Medicine is the science based practice which keeps the personnel ready and able to meet the mission of our military. History is replete with concrete cause/effect examples of what always happens when protective measures and practices are ignored. The outcomes that follow failure to protect are guaranteed.

Charles I Motes, Jr. MS, ‘88 MPH (US Army PvntMed) VietNam

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1 reply by Katelyn Jetelina
Martha's avatar
Martha
9h

What would we do without you and other epidemiologists who disseminate accurate, helpful information in an age of ridiculousness? Thank you!

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1 reply by Katelyn Jetelina
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