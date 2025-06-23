Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue Tippett's avatar
Sue Tippett
3h

You are amazing. Thank you for this helpful info.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Alex Writz's avatar
Alex Writz
3h

Thank you for all your work! Although I went to visit the HeatRisk website and it says "This website is no longer being maintained, and no new data will be added." :(

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Katelyn Jetelina and others
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture