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Joan Friedman (MA, from NY)'s avatar
Joan Friedman (MA, from NY)
41m

I'm glad you included what we might call cloth sunscreens, which have no known harmful effects and are very easy to apply evenly.

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David Bate's avatar
David Bate
1h

This is very helpful. I have wondered about the difficulty of getting good effectiveness studies. It would also be handy to have studies that showed no other harms to the body from daily sunscreen use--I can feel some fear, knowing that things on the skin get absorbed into the rest of the body. Thanks for this assessment of the science--my dermatologist would thank you also.

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