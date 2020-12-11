Christmas is 14 days away and Kwanzaa is 16 days away. (Happy Hannukah!)

If you plan to see family, today’s the day to start your holiday bubble. Here’s a calendar to follow.

The safest thing for you and your family is to skip the holidays in person. This is not an endorsement to get together. But we know, way too well, that abstinence is not an effective approach for the public either. So, epidemiologists need to arm people with tools to reduce risk. Here is one way to be smart.

Love, YLE