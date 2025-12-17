Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Going Forward's avatar
Going Forward
1d

This is exactly the type of positive action we need to leverage the chaos and dysfunction inside the health system right now. A beautiful job of seizing the moment and leading the change we can all live with!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
B Steele's avatar
B Steele
1d

I saw an article about the PHNIX initiative, that included Katelyn Jetelina in either the NYT or a Southern California newspaper yesterday, so this is getting positive press! Congratulations!

BTW, when I spelled "Jetelina" my auto correct wanted to change it to "Jetliner"! Ready for takeoff YLE!!! 😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Katelyn Jetelina and others
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture