Rumors about COVID vaccines were among the most viral topics during the pandemic, sowing doubt over and over again and contributing to an estimated 250,000-300,000 deaths in the US that could have been prevented by vaccination.

Why did this happen? And what do we do about it?

A very cool new study published in Science helps answer this question. What they found was surprising.

1. Vaccine misinformation can impact anyone

The scientists surveyed thousands of people to see how exposure to different vaccine-related posts impacted people’s willingness to vaccinate.

Allen et al. Science, 2024 Supplementary Files

They found exposure to vaccine misinformation (content that is false or misleading, as defined by professional fact-checkers) decreased intention to vaccinate, regardless of:

prior vaccination status

prior intention to vaccinate

political party

age

gender

This suggests vaccine misinformation can influence anyone—even those who have a positive view of vaccines.

2. Suggestion of harm had the most influence

Posts that suggested vaccines may cause harm to health reduced intention to vaccinate the most (see Figure 1 below). The veracity of the claim (true or not) and the source (reputable or not) did not have a big influence.

Figure 1, Allen et al. Science 2024

3. “Vaccine-skeptical” content, not fact-checked falsehoods, had a larger impact

The scientists analyzed 13,206 links about COVID vaccines shared on Facebook. Links were separated into two categories:

Flagged misinformation— posts/articles that contained outright falsehoods and were fact-checked as false or out-of-context, like vaccines have 5G.

“Vaccine-skeptical” content—articles that were not flagged by fact-checkers and were not necessarily factually false but raised doubt about vaccines, such as true stories of death after vaccination.

For individuals, seeing flagged misinformation had a bigger negative impact on people’s willingness to get vaccinated.

Figure 4A, Allen et al. Science 2024, annotations by KP

However on the population level, it switched: unflagged vaccine-skeptical content, including content from mainstream sources, had a much larger impact because it reached far more people. Averaged across all U.S. Facebook users, flagged misinformation reduced intention to vaccinate by 0.05% per user, while unflagged vaccine-skeptical content reduced it by 2.3%. That’s a 46-fold difference.

Figure 4B,C, Allen et al. Science 2024, annotations by KP

4. Top viewed “hesitancy-inducing” links included true stories of death after vaccination

The very top link—with 55 million views reaching one in five U.S. Facebook users—was the article below, which reported the death of a doctor from a rare clotting disorder shortly after his first COVID vaccination.

This was not the only example. The study authors state:

“We found that coverage of young, healthy people’s deaths after vaccination—with headlines that did not contextualize how exceedingly rare such deaths were, or the uncertainty of the vaccine’s role in causing these deaths—achieved disproportionate reach, and therefore had a disproportionate estimated impact, during this time period.”

How should we approach viral stories of death after vaccination?

Correcting blatant falsehoods is an obvious choice. But addressing the viral “hesitancy-inducing” articles that don’t contain outright falsehoods—such as true stories of death after vaccination—is much trickier.

On one hand, rare vaccine deaths do occur. There have been rare deaths after the J&J vaccine from a clotting disorder, and rare deaths from myocarditis after mRNA vaccination. It is critical to monitor deaths after vaccination to detect true safety signals. Efforts to discourage reporting would be unethical and disastrous—both for vaccine safety (we need to be able to detect those rare safety signals) and for public trust in vaccine safety.

On the other hand, coincidental deaths after vaccination are statistically bound to happen. When a vaccine is given to millions of people, there are guaranteed to be stories of strokes and heart attacks shortly after, as some of these people were going to have strokes and heart attacks regardless.

The challenge occurs when these stories become headline news, as it distorts risk perception. When rare and/or unconfirmed risks are highlighted and seen millions of times while the benefits of vaccination are given less attention, it falsely elevates perceived risk. The decision to vaccinate is always a decision of risk versus benefits, and this distortion makes the risk/benefit tradeoff seem much worse than it actually is.

This can have a big impact—this study found that “vaccine-skeptical” content reduced intention to vaccinate by 2.3% per U.S. Facebook user, translating to an estimated 3 million fewer vaccinated Americans. True stories, when taken out of context, can cause real harm.

So what should we do?

Don’t suppress; do contextualize. Some may push to label these news stories as “misinformation” or “misleading” and pressure social media companies to downrank them in their algorithms. This would backfire—I cannot think of a way to lose the public’s trust faster than trying to suppress true reports of death after vaccination. Instead, we should be transparent and help contextualize what’s going on. If a specific article goes viral, perhaps a flag providing that contextualization could be added on social media platforms alongside the article. Tell people what to expect ahead of time (pre-bunking). We likely could have prevented a lot of fear if we had a large coordinated effort to explain the post hoc fallacy, that coincidental deaths after vaccination were expected, and how scientists discern true vaccine side effects from coincidence. Make headlines better. Many people only read the headline and miss the contextualization found in the article. When reporting deaths after vaccination, clearly framing the rarity and uncertainty of causal connection in the headline would help tremendously.

Finally, we’re talking here about viral headline news, not personal stories. If someone’s loved one died shortly after getting vaccinated, the most important thing you can offer is kindness and empathy, not a discussion of the post hoc fallacy.

Bottom line

A lot of vaccine content on social media lives in a gray area—viral stories that are true or have a kernel of truth but are missing important context. These stories can have a huge negative impact, but if true stories are attacked as “misinformation,” this will likely confuse people even more. Instead, we should focus on providing context and helping people understand when their perception of risk has been distorted.

Sincerely, Dr. P

Kristen Panthagani, MD, PhD, is a resident physician and Yale Emergency Scholar, completing a combined Emergency Medicine residency and research fellowship focusing on health literacy and communication. In her free time, she is the creator of the medical blog You Can Know Things and author of YLE’s section on Health (Mis)communication. You can find her on Threads, Instagram, or subscribe to her website here. Views expressed belong to Dr. P, not her employer.

