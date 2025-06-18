Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natasha Burgert, MD's avatar
Natasha Burgert, MD
6h

"A bias against expertise will derail the quest for unbiased information." Throw that on a coffee mug. That's gold.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
April Golston's avatar
April Golston
6hEdited

"Many find that a 15-minute visit isn’t nearly enough time to address a year’s worth of questions."

On top of that, each separate question you ask can result in additional charges, since insurance may bill separately for each concern raised. This creates a system that actively (and I believe purposely) discourages open conversation.

The idea that you can "just ask your doctor" is not only outdated and disingenuous—it’s often a reflection of privilege. At worst, it’s deeply dismissive of the realities many people face.

And the truth is, unless we’re also willing to tackle the deeper issue of healthcare access, much of the rest is an exercise in futility. Those hit hardest by the system already know this—deep in their bones. They've lost loved ones because of it. They’re suffering because of it. And they can tell, without question, when people talking about “solutions” have no idea what it actually means to live this every day.

Edited to add:

During the pandemic, I worked for [unnamed company] that brought in a doctor—who happened to be the CEO’s personal physician—to speak to all U.S. employees. He ran a concierge medicine practice and repeatedly referenced access to care that none of us had. Much of his advice was not only irrelevant but, frankly, offensive.

It’s hard to overstate how discouraging and infuriating it is to hear people weigh in on our medical care when they’ve either never had to navigate the system we do—or it’s been so long, it may as well have never happened. This disconnect is exactly what fuels the maddening divide between the haves and the have-nots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture