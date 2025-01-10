It’s a new year! One in two adults aims to be healthier, which is fantastic! But it’s helpful to decipher between what’s backed by science versus what’s backed by marketing and false hope.

Here’s what can (and cannot) help you detox for the New Year.

But first, what does detox really mean?

Detoxification (detox) is a traditional medical practice in which a clinician removes life-threatening toxins, such as those caused by accidentally digesting a lethal dose of medication. The concept is far from new and has been used across cultures for thousands of years.

Today, though, detox has become a buzzword in the modern health and wellness space. From fighting fatigue and bloating to treating leaky gut and headaches, an internet search will yield thousands of hits promoting ways to flush the body of toxins.

The good news is that our bodies already have an impressive detox team that is hard at work every day: the liver filters and breaks down any suspect substances, and the GI tract or kidneys excrete them, eventually landing them in the toilet.

What helps our body detox?

Even though we have an incredible, natural system, we can take steps to keep it in top shape.

Positive nutrition.

A well-balanced, nutrient-dense diet provides the nutrients our bodies need to function optimally, including removing toxins. Unbalanced, nutrient-poor diets can lead to unnecessary stress on our organs, hindering our natural detox processes.

Hydration.

Water is essential for nearly all of our biochemical processes, including the work of the kidneys and GI tract, which filter and remove waste from our bodies.

However, the Goldilocks rule applies here: under- and overhydration can be dangerous. Be wary of extreme hydration challenges. While general recommendations range from 91-125 fluid ounces daily, individual needs vary based on things like body size, activity level, environment, and health. An easy way to check your hydration is simply by looking at your pee.

Cutting back or cutting out alcohol.

Alcohol is a toxin, and excessive intake can impair liver function and its ability to convert toxins into waste products. While livers are very resilient organs, they do need time to recover.

The evidence on alcohol and health remains controversial. Current guidelines—last updated in 2020—recommend limiting intake to 1-2 drinks per day for women and men respectively, who choose to drink. Recent research on the health effects of low levels of alcohol consumption led to a 2023 statement from WHO members that no safe amount of alcohol can be established. A recent report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found conflicting conclusions where moderate alcohol intake, compared to never consuming alcohol, was linked to:

Lower risk of all-cause mortality (moderate certainty)

Lower risk of heart disease mortality (moderate certainty)

Higher risk of some cancers (moderate certainty)—hence the recent US Surgeon General warning.

At the end of the day, most experts agree reducing alcohol intake is a positive health behavior.

“Dry January”—not drinking for a month—began in 2013 as a public health initiative from Alcohol Change UK. Dry January has been linked to improving liver enzyme levels for heavy drinkers and improving sleep, energy, weight loss, skin, and hair. A 2016 UK study found folks who participated in Dry January had improved confidence around abstinence, did not rebound, and drank less alcohol overall six months later, regardless of their January success.

Regular exercise.

While the idea of sweating out toxins may sound motivating, the human body doesn’t quite work that way. Instead, exercise keeps our detoxification pathways in check, promoting liver function, kidney health, and the gut microbiome.

Removing toxic stress.

When it comes to mental health, you can also consider a “detox” from sources of unnecessary “toxic” stress, such as unhealthy relationships or social media accounts that trigger feelings of fear, shame, or guilt. Mental stress, over time, can take a toll on our physiological systems.

What does not work?

Many other health remedies land in one of three categories:

No evidence of working despite being tested repeatedly Little evidence either way Weak evidence for one thing, but claims are exaggerated

Many marketed detox products or plans can either be a waste of money (best case scenario) or have dangerous side effects (worst case scenario). Here are the most popular misconceptions:

Lemon water or apple cider vinegar

Lemons contain vitamin C, which is indeed an antioxidant that regulates oxidative stress. However, we typically get enough of this through our diet. There is no evidence that extra vitamin C or lemon water helps our organs detox. As a water-soluble vitamin, excess vitamin C is simply excreted in urine. Lemon water can help if it encourages someone to drink more water because of the taste.

Apple cider vinegar may work for some things, such as improving fasting glucose and blood lipid levels, but not detoxing. High doses can be corrosive to our tooth enamel and the esophagus.

Overly restrictive diets often don’t work or last.

For example, the Master Cleanse diet (10-day liquid-only detox diet) is favored by many celebrities, but there is no scientific literature on its effectiveness in detoxing. While extremely low-calorie diets do lead to immediate weight loss, they can also slow down the metabolism and are therefore typically followed by weight gain. There are real risks to extreme dieting, too, like dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, impaired bowel function, and disruption of intestinal flora.

Intestinal cleansing through colon hydrotherapy or enemas.

Colon cleansing is often done under clinical supervision to clear normal waste matter before medical procedures like colonoscopies. However, there is little to no evidence that toxins are stored in the colon or that colon cleansing or coffee enemas benefit health. The evidence we do have is that it can be dangerous and lead to serious side effects and complications, from dehydration and GI symptoms to microbiome alterations and perforation.

Supplements and teas.

While certain nutrients and bioactive compounds—like those found in cruciferous vegetables, coffee, tea, and spices—have properties that can support the liver’s detoxification, their impact in isolation may not be meaningful in otherwise healthy people. (It’s the diet as a whole that makes the difference.)

Supplements are not regulated like pharmaceuticals—the FDA does not approve them for safety or effectiveness before they go to market (unless they contain a new ingredient not present in the food supply). However, the FDA and FTC can and do take action against detox products after they go to market for safety purposes because they contain harmful ingredients, have false claims, or are marketed for unapproved uses.

Bottom line

Being more health-conscious is a great goal for the New Year. But there is a boring truth: The best way to keep your body’s natural detox systems working properly is through a healthy diet, regular exercise routine, and limiting alcohol.

Building an environment that removes barriers and supports health goals can help them stick. For example, fill the fridge with nutritious foods, store sweets and alcohol out of sight, invest in a fun water bottle, or have a workout accountability buddy. Over time, small changes can lead to big results!

Cheers to a happy and healthy 2025!

Megan Maisano, MS, RDN, is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. She holds a BS in psychology from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MS in nutrition communications and behavior change from the Friedman School of Nutrition at Tufts University. During the day, Megan works at National Dairy Council. (She does not write about the dairy industry for YLE.) Megan is a lifelong learner of all things food, health, and well-being and believes “wellness” is deeply personal and should help us feel nourished and empowered, never restricted or discouraged.

