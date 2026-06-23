It’s full-blown summer chaos at my house. My husband is traveling, so I’m on solo duty: camp drop-offs, Girl Scout carpool, a frog emergency (don’t ask), packing for my own work trip tomorrow, meals (cereal, anyone?), and running a business in between.

Last night, I had a choice: write a YLE post or watch the sunset with my young daughters and popsicles. I picked the sunset.

So, no post today—I’ll be back Wednesday. In the meantime, here’s a picture I snapped of the beautiful, peaceful moment with them.

Summer is here. And a very happy, belated Father’s Day to the best and most involved generation of dads in recorded history. (Please come home soon.)

Love, YLE