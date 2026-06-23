I picked the sunset.
It’s full-blown summer chaos at my house. My husband is traveling, so I’m on solo duty: camp drop-offs, Girl Scout carpool, a frog emergency (don’t ask), packing for my own work trip tomorrow, meals (cereal, anyone?), and running a business in between.
Last night, I had a choice: write a YLE post or watch the sunset with my young daughters and popsicles. I picked the sunset.
So, no post today—I’ll be back Wednesday. In the meantime, here’s a picture I snapped of the beautiful, peaceful moment with them.
Summer is here. And a very happy, belated Father’s Day to the best and most involved generation of dads in recorded history. (Please come home soon.)
Love, YLE
Thanks for role modeling choosing health for yourself.
Great Choice!