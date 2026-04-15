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Rev.Judith's avatar
Rev.Judith
38m

Ten years ago, my very fit and healthy, early-60s husband was out cycling, alone, on an August afternoon. He collapsed from cardiac arrest while waiting to cross a busy road. EMTs in a passing transfer ambulance saw him fall. They stopped, immediately provided CPR and called 911 for back-up assistance. After several "zaps" from an AED, my husband's heart started beating again. He was rushed to our nearby academic medical center where he spent time in Cardiac ICU, etc. etc. Turns out he had several blocked arteries, which were later surgically repaired. He was incredibly fortunate: without immediate CPR he would have died on the side of the road. I am still stunned when I consider the entire chain of events, and how differently it all could have turned out...

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Mechele's avatar
Mechele
29m

Kristen, this is fabulous, thank you- much needed. I’m curious to know if there’s research addressing how many people (medical professionals and lay people) aren’t as familiar with the s/s of female presentation of cardiac issues and how they may present differently in women? This would also be great psychoeducation if you’ve not already covered it.

Much happiness and many thanks 😊

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