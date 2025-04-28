It often feels like health policy decisions are made behind closed doors, far away from where we live, work, and raise our families. But the truth is: your voice matters more than you think.

Join me, Katelyn Jetelina, and a powerhouse panel of former top health policy staffers from across the political spectrum—Dana McLaughlin (former Biden White House), Amanda Campbell (former lead staffer for Tom Price and the House Budget Committee), and Jess Pavel (former staffer for Mitt Romney)—for a candid, inside look at how health policy really gets decided… and how real people like you can make a real difference.

We will cover:

How to find the right person to contact—and exactly what to say (and not to say).

How to advocate effectively even if you’re not a “policy expert.”

What works (and what doesn’t) when trying to sway policymakers—including those you disagree with.

What’s happening right now with federal health budgets—and why your engagement is critical.

This will be a practical, hopeful conversation about action, connection, and the real power of citizens at a moment when it matters most. Hope is an active process. And it starts with us doing something about it.

The details:

When ? This Friday, May 2, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET

Who? Anyone who wants to take action at the local, state, or federal level in response to health cuts—whether it’s Medicaid, a health issue you care deeply about, or, frankly, everything else. This webinar is a special bonus for YLE subscribers and will be limited to our community.

What? A 30-minute discussion, followed by live audience Q&A. You’ll also receive a toolkit of resources to help you feel confident and prepared for future conversations.

Will it be recorded? Yes! We will be sure to share it with paid subscribers afterward.

Register below. There is a 1,000 attendee limit for this event, and we always hit the max. Reserve your spot now.

Hope to see you there!