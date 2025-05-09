Federal cuts to our health ecosystem—spanning Medicaid, local public health department infrastructure, scientific research, and support for emergency response—have been dramatic and already led to real-world consequences. These aren’t just abstract budget decisions or job losses; communities feel the impact. Food pantries are shutting down. The CDC coul…
Inside the Room: Resources and webinar recording
Your voice matters. Change is an active process.
May 09, 2025
∙ Paid
Authors
Hannah Totte, MPH
Writes Hannah Totte, MPH Subscribe
Recent Posts