Folks, we have a solid lineup for you for this month’s Behind the Curtain:

Communication tip: Nothing changes if nothing changes. I dive into our case study on tortillas to reveal how good policy can go sideways without first listening and anticipating on-the-ground confusion and questions.

Five scientific studies that caught our attention, like a potential therapy to heal damaged neurons in multiple sclerosis and a vaccine against a common genetic condition that causes cancer.

And downloadable resources for you, including guides for clinicians, educators, and other trusted messengers on deportations and ICE raids.

This is your access to the signals we’re tracking, the science we’re reading, the falsehoods on the rise, and the communication lessons we’re using in real time.

Let’s dig in!

Communication tip of the month: Institutional blind spots

Trust in government and institutions is so fragile that doing things the way they always have is no longer enough. The challenge is that many institutions do not know what they do not know, the breadth of work limits depth, and uncertainty often leads to paralysis.

One pathway to rebuilding trust starts with listening. A recent example is the fortification of corn masa flour with folate, used to make tortillas.