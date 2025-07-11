Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
matthewdavidhealy@gmail.com's avatar
matthewdavidhealy@gmail.com
1d

Imagine you are an artist, a painter or sculptor. After many years of study and practice, you create the best portrait you can possibly make of the person you most admire in all of history. Maybe it's a portrait of a great political leader. Maybe it's a portrait of a great religious leader. Maybe it's somebody less famous who did unsung acts of great heroism. Whoever the subject may be, you have poured all that you know and all that you are into creating the best possible version of what you cherish most deeply.

And then somebody deliberately defecates on your creation. Not accidentally, they intentionally destroy your life's work.

I am a scientist. My most cherished works are the antiviral drugs that I helped put on the market, for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV.

The deliberate destruction of medical research and public health now being wreaked in the service of lies feels to me like they are deliberately defecating on everything I value.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Jeoffry Gordon, MD, MPH's avatar
Jeoffry Gordon, MD, MPH
1d

Bravo! Well said with a good balance between detail and emotions. As a family doc and epidemiologist, and as a person who has had polio and been in medicine long enough to have treated measles, and many cases of preventable whooping cough, as well as HIV and COVID, thanks for a terrific essay.

While you cite " broken trust, eroded progress, rise of individualism replacing collective good, and a system that is cracking under the weight of disinvestment and distrust," the current problem really boils down to a huge, pervasive, passionate, cultural, societal over-commitment to AUTONOMOUS INDIVIDUALISM, nurtured by many years of protected, comfortable, relative security, prosperity, and peace and fueled by neoliberal, commercialized consumerism. Public health is the archetypical "public good." It is not produced by individuals, nor companies; it requires collective effort; it usually is systemic; it requires government agency; it should be anticipatory; it is best when its return on investment (in dollar bill terms) is zero; it gives free benefits to people who did not participate or buy it. Our society lauds the free market of Adam Smith, but has forgotten he wrote a companion volume on "moral sentiments" dealing with these issues.

In this sense the problem with measles, vaccines, and public health is a massive culture wide blindness and insensitivity. The magnitude of all possible remedial solutions to this situation re-enforces the wisdom that all public health is, and will remain, political.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture