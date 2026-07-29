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Laura Fletcher's avatar
Laura Fletcher
17h

Perhaps I didn't pay close attention but in Dr Fauci during the turmoil I saw a calm experienced man doing a job that no one would have wanted. I never felt he was 'pulling a fast one' on us. I trusted him. I'm a health care professional and I stayed well informed at the time. It confuses me that people feel such animus toward him. He had to function under Trump...a lying liar...and walk a tightrope of uncertainty. I say leave the poor man alone and find someone else to torture in the press.

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Sara's avatar
Sara
17h

I’m a Fauci fan. His entire career of public service and the multiple pandemics before this one that people seem to have forgotten. Do you know how we could get in touch with him to show support? I was in the NIAID program as a medical student, but switched to IHS midway through USUHS. We met when I was in his program.

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