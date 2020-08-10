I don't intend to flood your news feed today, but many (at least in Texas) are headed to school this week.

This infograph categories school activities within a spectrum of risk.

This is based on CDC and National Academy of Science recommendations. The recommendations were summarized and translated by three scientists (two MD's and one PhD in epidemiology), resulting in this infograph.

At this time, the only thing we, epidemiologists, can suggest is risk reduction. This is an approach that abolishes the all-or-nothing approach to COVID19, acknowledging the lack rigorous data, the lack of a national, coordinated response, and that abstinence-only is not possible for everyone in this long, drawn out process.

Love, your local epidemiologist

Data Source: Infograph