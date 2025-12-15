Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eak's avatar
Eak
25m

In Maryland we have a program for free vaccines for adults with no insurance, or insurance that doesn't cover vaccines! As a public health nurse we are already administering these vaccines!

11/20/25 "Governor Wes Moore today announced a first-of-its kind adult vaccine program to expand access to critical immunizations for uninsured and underinsured Marylanders. Administered by the Maryland Department of Health, the program will provide recommended vaccines for free to Marylanders aged 19 and older at local health departments across the state."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Padyk's avatar
Paul Padyk
21m

YLE and especially your effort to restore trust in the importance and applicability of public health for everyone are the brightest spots in my public health world

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture