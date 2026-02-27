To top off the month, the YLE team is back with your exclusive, paid-subscriber look “behind the curtain” at what we are up to. This is your early access to the signals we’re tracking, the science we’re reading, the falsehoods we’re seeing rise, and the communication lessons we’re learning in real time.

We have a great line-up today:

Breaking echo chambers by equipping Christian content creators to tackle the narrative around measles that is negatively impacting Christian communities across the nation right now. And a downloadable resource for you and your community!

Four scientific studies that caught our attention, including promising progress for a hard-to-treat breast cancer and a fascinating clue hidden in the brains of superagers.

The dark side of the internet has a new trend: Cornstarch fireballs.

Let’s dive in!

Breaking echo chambers with faith-based content creators

It’s not every day that science communicators get to sit at the same table with Christian faith leaders, but a few weeks ago, that’s exactly what happened. Our team at The Evidence Collective (TEC) brought together members of both communities to determine how we can work more effectively to help empower Christian communities with medical evidence.