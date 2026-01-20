Your Local Epidemiologist

Carol E Jillian-Ohana
21h

From Mpls—one way to work around ICE’s affect on health care-

Pediatric visits with Park Nicollet/Health Partners: 🏥

🩺 Currently Park Nicollet/ Health Partners pediatricians are offering video visit for any families who cannot safely come into the clinic, regardless of complaint (except well child visits).  Even those without insurance can be seen. 

If at the video visit it is determined a child needs to be seen in person. Any adult can accompany the child to the visit with parents available on the phone at time of visit to confirm consent for treatment. If it is not possible for the parent to be available by phone. Written consent for treatment can be sent with the child. 

From our local community support chat.

desimomo
1d

I'm curious about the data on office visits. The combined home tests can make office visits unnecessary--I tested positive for Flu A, called the doctor, and got Tamiflu prescriptions for me and my husband, who never even tested but obviously had what I had. Does a phone call ending in a prescription get reported as an office visit? And more generally, while the home tests are fantastic (they include COVID and RSV too!), are they skewing the data on ILI office visits?

