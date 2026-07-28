Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

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austin hutton's avatar
austin hutton
2h

With all the vague statements from FDA/CDC/etc. and almost zero mention of ongoing testing and the results being the norm, how will the average consumer know when it will be safe to eat leafy greens from major retailers or have a sandwich with lettuce?

Right now YLE is teh only organization I actually trust to provide the truth

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1 reply by Katelyn Jetelina
Gwen Stewart's avatar
Gwen Stewart
2h

I am so sorry that people have been hostile toward you. You provide so much valuable information and are an incredible example of what is needed in this country.🥳

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