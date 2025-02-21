Thanks to all of you for attending the YLE webinar Navigating Vaccine Conversations: Practical Strategies in a Changing Landscape.
This event (and recording) are a bonus for paid subscribers to YLE. (Although, if I did the tech right, everyone gets a free preview.)
During the webinar, we got over 90 questions. We tried to answer as many as we could, but we are putting together a document to answer the ones we didn’t get to. Also, many of you asked for a list of resources not anchored on government websites. We put them together for you below:
Top 12 questions on routine vaccines
Many people have questions about routine vaccinations: the need, safety, and rumors. YLE, in partnership with Yale School of Public Health, compiled an FAQ document of evidence-based information for you. Feel free to email, print out, distribute, doodle on, craft your own messages or pieces of art for social media, or let it guide organic conversations with others.
Other resources for healthcare professionals
The best and most recent collection of evidence on effective clinician-patient vaccine communication is this clinical report that David Higgins (YLE panelist) contributed to from the AAP: Strategies for Improving Vaccine Communication and Uptake Clinical Report. It is open source and links to many of the studies on effective communication, motivational interviewing, etc.
Immunize.org or immunizationcoalitions.org (if interested in local advocacy)
American Academy of Pediatrics “Communicating with Families and Promoting Vaccine Confidence”
Vaccine Education Center (VEC) at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Resources for the general public
Healthychildren.org from AAP (I always use this website to answer questions I have as a mom!)
Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Bottom line
From all of us at YLE, thank you for being a trusted messenger of evidence-based information in your community. We hope these tools help you navigate the new terrain. Stay curious, stay evidence-based, and stay empathetic.
Love, YLE