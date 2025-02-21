Thanks to all of you for attending the YLE webinar Navigating Vaccine Conversations: Practical Strategies in a Changing Landscape.

This event (and recording) are a bonus for paid subscribers to YLE. (Although, if I did the tech right, everyone gets a free preview.)

During the webinar, we got over 90 questions. We tried to answer as many as we could, but we are putting together a document to answer the ones we didn’t get to. Also, many of you asked for a list of resources not anchored on government websites. We put them together for you below:

Top 12 questions on routine vaccines

Many people have questions about routine vaccinations: the need, safety, and rumors. YLE, in partnership with Yale School of Public Health, compiled an FAQ document of evidence-based information for you. Feel free to email, print out, distribute, doodle on, craft your own messages or pieces of art for social media, or let it guide organic conversations with others.

Childhood Vaccinations Fact Sheet 697KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Other resources for healthcare professionals

Resources for the general public

Healthychildren.org from AAP (I always use this website to answer questions I have as a mom!)

Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Voicesforvaccines.org

Vaccinateyourfamily.org

Vaccineinformation.org

Bottom line

From all of us at YLE, thank you for being a trusted messenger of evidence-based information in your community. We hope these tools help you navigate the new terrain. Stay curious, stay evidence-based, and stay empathetic.

Love, YLE