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Ananisapta's avatar
Ananisapta
4h

What I wrote to the government:

"Despite having lived life beyond reasonable limits, I made it to age 80 this year. The main reason is that America's amazing medical research endeavors were always just a little ahead of my needs. In gratitude, I dedicated a lot of my time and energy to the practice of medicine, and I like to think that I helped a lot more people than otherwise. Now I see, with mounting alarm, a proposal to put science under control of political hacks, this at a time when hackism seems to be spiraling out of all reason.

"Please don't fall for this nonsense! Our average lifespan has about doubled recently due entirely to the excellence of American medical science. Our researchers aren't perfect, but they seem to me to be way ahead of whatever comes next."

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Susie's avatar
Susie
3h

Thank you for forwarding the information for comment. I will complete the form.

I am an 80-year-old polio survivor who contracted polio at age 7 months. Every day of my life I live with the deleterious effects of poliovirus.

I am grateful for the scientific method applied in the development of the Salk inactivated poliovirus vaccine. Jonas Salk and Nobel Prize scientists, John Enders, Thomas Weller and Frederick Robbins, conducted rigorous lab and community trials of the vaccine before it was acclaimed safe April 12, 1955.

I cannot imagine a world where the Russian-government-funded Sabin vaccine would be our only option for vaccination against polio.

If the U.S. had chosen to vaccinate its children with the live virus Sabin vaccine, American children would be experiencing cases of vaccine-associated paralytic polio each year. To choose this outcome is unconscionable.

America wants the best medicine for children and their families. We cannot allow companies which may be bought by individuals with foreign entanglements and operations not aligned with U.S. established research rules, to override scientists like Salk, Enders, Weller and Robbins.

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