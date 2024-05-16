The news about H5N1 in dairy cows has prompted increased sales of raw (i.e., unpasteurized) milk. This could be due to increased awareness of raw milk in general. However, another driver is that consumers think they can get immunity against H5N1.

This is highly unlikely, and the risk-benefit tradeoffs of raw milk need to be seriously considered.

Immune protection from drinking raw milk? Highly unlikely.

There are two hypothetical routes to immunity, but on a biological level, are likely impossible to come from consuming raw milk:

Antibodies. Milk (both raw and pasteurized) is full of nutrients and antibodies, and it’s not unreasonable that a cow infected with H5N1 would have antibodies in its milk. But these antibodies are only good for local things, like GI infections. This is called passive immunity because it is short-lived and generates no memory. Once consumed by humans, these antibodies do not enter blood circulation. Thus, they can’t help with respiratory infections like H5N1. Cow milk has another issue: it overwhelmingly contains a specific type of antibody (called IgG1), but it is rapidly degraded by our stomach acids. Virus. The FDA has indeed detected H5N1 viral fragments in milk. But, for the immune system to be activated, the virus has to jump a lot of hurdles. First, the flu’s membrane is fatty, so it can be digested by bile acids, inactivating the virus. Its proteins are also sensitive to gastric juices. If the virus does survive, it would need to replicate, and the extent to which the GI tract can support H5N1’s replication is unclear. However, among cats that drank raw H5N1-infected milk in the current outbreak, more than 50% died. We don’t know if it would have the same impact on humans, but these aren’t great odds to play around with.

What about vaccines? We ingest some of these, right?

Yes, we can ingest some vaccines, like rotavirus or the oral polio vaccine.

However, these rely on diseases that can effectively replicate in the gut. Also, they have been adapted to be ineffective at making people sick.

There are still big hurdles with oral vaccines because of stomach acid. Oral cholera vaccines’ effectiveness, for example, is reduced. In fact, it’s recommended to avoid food and drink (that may stimulate acid production) during vaccination.

Other rumors

There are other rumors, beyond immunity, people cite for consuming raw milk. These have largely been discredited:

Unpasteurized milk doesn’t have more nutrients. A meta-analysis (40 separate studies pooled) found only minor losses in some nutrients, like B1 and B6, from pasteurization. But these nutrients are low in milk generally—we get them from other dietary sources.

Raw milk is not better for people who are lactose intolerant . Raw milk does have a bacteria that creates lactase—an enzyme that breaks down lactose—which is removed during pasteurization. This theoretically means raw milk would be better for those who are lactose intolerant. However, this doesn’t seem to translate into real-world impact. A small randomized controlled study found no difference in digestive symptoms when humans drank raw vs. pasteurized milk.

Does raw milk protect against asthma and allergies? There’s mixed evidence. Another meta-analysis found that children who drank raw milk were less likely to develop asthma. However, correlation doesn’t equal causation, and environmental factors may be at play. Scientists are trying to untangle this mystery.

It all comes down to benefits vs. risks

People drink raw milk for many reasons—support for local farmers, taste differences, and common misconceptions about health benefits.

However, this needs to be weighed against risks. As said above, there is a small chance the virus can infect you. Also, raw milk is a feeding ground for bacteria due to its high water content, neutral pH level, and high amount of nutrients. This is a problem because there is potential for the milk to be contaminated after it leaves an animal. After all, milk has many touchpoints, like machines and containers, which can introduce bacteria.

Before pasteurization and other safety measures at farms, it’s estimated that 65,000 people died over a 25-year period from consuming contaminated dairy. Today, we have far fewer serious illnesses, but they still occur.

From 2005-2016, a study found that among 232 dairy-related illness outbreaks, unpasteurized milk accounted for 66% of them. This resulted in 1,735 illnesses, 169 hospitalizations, and 2 deaths.

Half of raw milk-related outbreaks have involved at least one child under age 5. It’s also higher risk for those with weaker immune systems, such as pregnant women, older adults, and the immunocompromised.

These infections can have lingering consequences, too. For example, C. jejuni can cause Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can leave people paralyzed. E. coli O157:H7 can cause a rare but serious disease that affects kidneys and the blood clotting system.

Risk-based choices are not always black and white. But drinking raw milk is like playing roulette, with some potentially serious risks, especially for children.

Bottom line

Raw milk won’t likely help with H5N1 immunity, and the risk-benefit tradeoffs of raw milk need to be seriously considered. There is a reason we have been pasteurizing milk for more than 100 years.

PS. Many of you are asking about raw cheese. I thought this was a great article.

