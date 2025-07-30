Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Abrams's avatar
Howard Abrams
1d

In our work with older adults, our very wise team leader says "Connection before solution". It's the time you take to build relationships that matters. In medicine, we talk about "the circle of care", but one of my Norwegian colleagues uses the term "circle of trust". Lessons for us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura Cordeira's avatar
Laura Cordeira
1d

Thank you so much for this. In public health, it can sometimes feel like it’s all bad news, so hearing real stories of collaboration, connection, and progress is a breath of fresh air. Please keep sharing more like this—these perspectives matter - and it can be so energizing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture