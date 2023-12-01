We are going into the fourth year of YLE. Much to my surprise, the number of subscribers continues to grow, even as the emergency has subsided. This is amazing news.

At the same time, I’m burned out, particularly in writing about Covid-19. I seem to be good at making people mad. This was fine during an emergency when I thought it was useful, but now I’m just not convinced.

Regardless, it’s time for new energy.

This leaves me with important/exciting/stressful questions: What’s next for 2024? What does a public health newsletter from a random epidemiologist look like NOT during an international emergency? Is one possible, needed, or even useful? What would it be about, given that (*looks around*) everything in our lives has to do with public health?

My proposal for 2024 is simple: sustain interest in public health, even beyond a pandemic. Public health has historically been proud to work invisibly. However, we must become visible, relevant, and trusted in order to escape the cycle of panic and neglect.

I need your help to understand how. You have always driven YLE content. During the pandemic, 90% of the content was a response to your questions. Our two-way communication and relationship is why I think YLE has been successful.

So, please take a short survey HERE.

It’s quick—5 minutes to complete. It’s anonymous. And I have ensured it won’t crash due to traffic, like in previous years.

Last year, more than 77,000 people responded to the survey. Your answers were absolutely instrumental in helping me understand the YLE audience, the content you were most interested in, and how you used this information. It pushed me to write about public health beyond infectious diseases, like mass shootings, mental health, reproductive health, and more.

And just like in previous years, I’ll be excited to share the survey results with you again.

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. For your ongoing support. For challenging me to become a better scientist, communicator, and human. It’s been (and continues to be) the honor of a lifetime to provide this service to my community.

Love, Katelyn

