For the teachers. I know you’re out there because you’re so loud in the comments (keep it up).

There is VERY LITTLE data on the risk of COVID19 to teachers because…schools have been closed. School closure was one of the first mitigation strategies implemented because TYPICALLY kids (and elderly) are the worst hit during an epidemic. I have daycare data (but, again, only for kids).

Some rockstar researchers at the University of Washington spent the time to go through ALL national and international media reports AND studies to put together the most comprehensive picture of COVID19 spread in schools. They included all countries that have opened schools, what they have done, and whether or not they have seen COVID19 spread.

I threw together this figure so it’s easier to see on social media. HOWEVER, I strongly suggest to read the report. Yes, details are missing because there is a lot we just don’t know.

Without rigorous data, the only thing we, epidemiologists, can suggest is harm reduction: only open up certain grades; have staggering schedules; and control transmission. Also, keep in mind that all of these countries have different cultures, different family values, different school schedules, and opened at different points during the pandemic. All of this will impact spread. However, this is the best we got.

We have to be extremely strategic in opening schools. There are epidemiologists in every county across the United States. Work closely with them to navigate this unprecedented time.

Love, your local epidemiologist

Data source: Shout out to this team for their work in gathering this important information: Brandon L. Guthrie PhD, Diana M. Tordoff MPH, Julianne Meisner BVM&S MS, Lorenzo Tolentino BS, Wenwen Jiang MPH, Sherrilynne Fuller PhD FACMI, Dylan Green MPH, and Diana Louden MLib, Jennifer M. Ross MD MPH. Here is the report: https://globalhealth.washington.edu/…/COVID-19%20Schools%20…