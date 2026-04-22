Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

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Pat's avatar
Pat
9h

I always look at who is definitely benefiting. Follow the money. But thank you for this reasonable and thorough discussion.

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Dianne Parsons's avatar
Dianne Parsons
9h

This is so well-written, nuanced, accurate, and not filled with the "anti-" attitude that I've seen from some of your guest writers. Thank you! I look forward to the comments.

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