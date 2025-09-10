Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Bate's avatar
David Bate
7h

Retired physician here. These ads have been one of my worst irritants and should never have been allowed. Since corporations are people, and since most of our legislators are bought by the pharmaceutical companies, the chances of change are minuscule. This is a very good writeup of the situation, including the unlikelihood of change. What a country!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Katelyn Jetelina
Ray Sullivan MD's avatar
Ray Sullivan MD
8h

Having had a primary care practice of General Internal Medicine for 30+ years I've been thru all of these Pharma promos - office lunches (not real high class nor heavy but persistent even if I didnt prescribe the "latest and greatest" statin. Once upon a time, I was challenged by a drug rep as to why I didn't prescribe their new product. I just assumed she was only speaking generically when I discovered through our state pharmacy board that big pharmacist were paying pharmacies for their list of physicians prescribing specific drugs, and therefore, she knew precisely when and how much of their product I was prescribing. Namely, none. I explained my reasoning, but that went into deaf ears, I believe. I really didn't have any idea how long that surreptitious sleuthing had been active, but soon ceased with a directive from the state. We cannot depend on the pharmaceuticals to police themselves as to ethics and morality as I view it. If only the US and New Zealand bar advertising, we are in the 4th standard deviation for common sense on this globe and our health statistics do not match many other first world countries. I once asked a rep why they advertised on TV when I personally had never had a patient inquire or insist on a drug they had seen advertised. It sells she replied. My patients trusted my knowledge of pharmacology and my medical skills so why would they? Would you feel totally confident in a billboard ad promoting a Medical Doctor wearing a silk suit and flashing his pearly white teeth? Yeah, I know, I'm old old school.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture