Texans....Phase 1B has opened.

So, if you’re in this category, you can now get the COVID-19 vaccine (depending on local availability):

• People 65 years of age and older

• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition, such as but not limited to:

• Cancer• Chronic kidney disease• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies• Solid organ transplantation• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)• Pregnancy• Sickle cell disease• Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Here is the map of vaccine providers: https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/.../webappvi.../index.html...

This week 380,000 doses (175,100 Moderna and 81,900 Pfizer) were sent to Texas providers in 199 counties. This obviously doesn’t cover every Texan in Phase 1B. Be patient. Some providers may not have vaccines available yet. Vaccine supply is limited but providers receive more vaccines each week.

Update: As of 4pm today, 204,463 Texans have gotten their first dose!

For more, check out the DSHS website here: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coron.../immunize/vaccine.aspx...