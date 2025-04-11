This week, RFK Jr. started touring nationwide to Make America Health Again (MAHA). While there are some great talking points, his advisors—like lobbyist Calley Means—continue to argue that “scientists in the health agencies represent an utter failure.”

Americans should demand better health. Chronic diseases are some of the leading causes of death in this country—heart disease, cancer, lung disease, and strokes. Combine that with an expensive and often inaccessible healthcare system and companies profiting from our unhealthy lifestyles, and it’s clear there’s both room—and a real need—for meaningful change.

But the idea that public health hasn’t focused (or is an utter failure) on chronic disease is simply not true. So, where are we really starting from—and what progress, and pitfalls, has MAHA seen so far?

Epidemiology of chronic diseases

Chronic diseases are a major burden in the U.S. But contrary to popular belief, most are either declining or stable—not increasing.

Diabetes rates are decreasing.

Dementia is decreasing.

Heart disease is decreasing.

Cancer deaths are decreasing.

Obesity trends are improving.

That said, diabetes among children is increasing among Black and Hispanic children. Obesity’s turn seems to be driven by GPL-1’s (like Ozempic), and autism rates are increasing, but mainly due to how we’ve measured it. Cancer death rates have fallen dramatically over decades—a great indicator of progress on cancer—but this means more people are living longer with its effects (i.e., it’s more like a chronic disease). And rates of some of the most common cancers are increasing, especially in women and young adults.

Also, compared to other high-income countries, the U.S. carries about double the burden of chronic disease.

We still have a long way to go.

U.S. Adults Have the Highest Chronic Disease Burden (%). Source: Commonwealth Fund.

Why is the U.S. doing worse?

The biggest risk factor for early death from chronic diseases is nutrient poor diet, which is shaped not just by personal choices but by broader forces:

Inconsistent access to healthy food

Food environments dominated by ultra-processed options

A lack of social safety nets and community infrastructure leading to reliance on nutrient-poor convenience foods.

Rising mental health burdens, which are tightly linked to diet quality and chronic disease

Also, because healthcare is so expensive in the U.S., many Americans get very sick before seeking care. All these other countries have government-paid healthcare, social safety nets, and they are also happier.

Interventions, prevention programs, and treatments—like better testing and diagnostics, better medications, limits on child-directed junk food marketing, sodium-reduction goals, nutrition education initiatives, and food service programs like school meals, SNAP, WIC, and fresh produce vouchers—have shown real progress. For example, in the study below, obesity rates significantly declined for children living in poverty after school nutrition standards were improved.

Source: Kenney et al., Impact Of The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act On Obesity Trends. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7961790/

Initiatives with real potential—and real setbacks

Public health professionals are hopeful about the growing focus on chronic diseases. But progress depends on the substance behind the slogans. Several recent efforts show promise—but they also face serious roadblocks in moving the needle on Americans’ health:

Operation Stork Speed aims to improve the safety and nutrition of infant formula.

Promising appeal: Long overdue. Nutrition standards haven’t been reviewed since 1998, and recent reports found concerning contaminants.

Potential setbacks: Weakened food safety committees due to recent FDA cuts, environmental protections setbacks, and potential distractions from unfounded concerns resulting in dangerous DIY formula trends.

MAHA moms—a grassroots movement of parents fed up with modern healthcare and kids’ nutrition—has started meeting with RFK Jr.

Promising appeal: Listening to parents and communities is a great step forward. Radical empathy is where real solutions begin.

Potential setbacks: Focusing on issues like food dyes or seed oils sounds like low-hanging fruit, but these initiatives will not move the needle toward the change we need. Furthermore, focusing on issues like these can expedite the spread of alternative treatments that lack evidence (but generate plenty of profit for influencers).

Food safety reform and calling out problems in the U.S. food system.

Promising appeal: The new Chemical Contaminants Transparency Tool (CCT Tool) helps the public access detailed information about food contaminants—something long overdue. (Trust us, hunting down regulatory action levels and their references was no simple task.) Holding the food industry accountable is also essential.

Potential setbacks: RFK Jr.’s claims imply that the current food system is unsafe. This not only creates unnecessary fear and distrust, but it’s simply not true. The U.S. has one of the safest food supplies in the world and recent federal efforts have secured billions of dollars in commitments and funding towards enhancing food safety, nutrition, and health. Last year, the FDA had the largest reorganization in its history, creating the Human Foods Program to further strengthen regulatory oversight.

Here’s the catch

Even as MAHA pushes these issues forward, the very infrastructure needed to tackle chronic disease is being dismantled.

Take Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo-Davis, a local leader in St. Louis whose children’s nutritional obesity program at the YMCA was cut last week. That program provided real meals to real kids. This is the exact opposite of what this movement is trying to accomplish.

Dr. Mati’s story is not an isolated case:

It’s not a question of needing more people in these agencies—it’s about ensuring the right people are in the right roles within the right infrastructure and fighting the right fights to succeed. You don’t get better results by hollowing out the system and hoping something good survives.

Bottom line

Most chronic diseases are not rising and the U.S. has made progress. There is room for improvement, for sure. But fixing America’s health demands more than outrage. It demands smart, sustained investment to build—not burn—the infrastructure that can actually deliver it and focus on the real roadblocks.

