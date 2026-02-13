Communities need health information they can trust—but traditional top-down approaches are falling short. Project Stethoscope helps you listen to what people actually need, and respond with the right information at the right time.

The old playbook doesn’t work anymore

Declining institutional trust, weaponized misinformation, and decentralized information flows are creating real health consequences.

Information is Decentralized: The nightly news has been replaced by algorithms optimized for engagement, not context or clarity.

Participation is Mandatory: People expect to be part of the conversation, not passive recipients of information.

Institutional Trust is in Decline: Personal and parasocial relationships influence health choices more than doctors or scientists.

Misinformation is Weaponized: False narratives spread faster than factual corrections, eroding the ability of experts to protect health.

The impact is real. Young people report disregarding provider advice in favor of friends, family (45%), or social media (38%). Vaccine rates are declining and non-medical exemptions are at an all-time high. We’re seeing a resurgence of preventable diseases.

It’s time to change the game.

Turn listening into insight and action

Project Stethoscope, a new offering from Your Local Epidemiologist, helps your organization understand what communities really need—and respond with evidence-based information through the channels and voices they trust.

Your Local Epidemiologist was founded by Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, one of today’s most influential voices in public health, known for translating complex science into people-centered communication that empowers families and communities to make evidence-based decisions.

54% use YLE content to make health decisions for their family

43% use YLE content in a professional or community-based setting

24% work in healthcare

We’re also home to The Evidence Collective, a coalition of 25 scientific influencers and communicators with more than 200 million monthly impressions who work together to surface concerns, develop research-backed briefings, and reach diverse audiences with evidence-informed content.

Introducing Project Stethoscope

Expert-Informed Social Media Monitoring: Early warning system that flags narrative shifts and risks before they escalate, enabling proactive communication.

Real-time pulse check on health topics

Rapid, evidence-informed messaging

Actionable insights, not noise

Targeted Community Outreach: Digital engagement and pulse surveys that surface bottom-up intelligence from real people, not assumptions.

Custom community survey panels

Close the loop with communities

Connected with trusted, local voices

Content & Communication Tools: Full access to our flagship newsletters and one-pagers that translate science into actionable insights.

Independent, accurate information

Evidence-based, community-grounded

Shareable resources for your team

Let’s design a solution that works for you

We know there’s no “one size fits all” for health. Partner with us to strengthen your community listening capacity and build trust through responsive, evidence-based communication.

Get in Touch