Last week, I hosted the first YLE webinar for paid subscribers: Communicating health during a polarized era. Kyle McGrowan— former CDC Chief of Staff under the first Trump administration— joined. Effective communication in health is not just about delivering facts—it’s about building trust, bridging divides, and empowering action in a time when public confidence in institutions is deeply polarized.

The event hit capacity!

We discussed a few strategies and tips that I hope are helpful to public health folks as we move forward, including:

The practice of confident humility.

Being tactical, including through framing, to gain buy-in. This starts with listening.

Understanding the important difference between “being right” vs. moving people towards thinking differently.

The importance of not burning out. It’s been a long road for public health, and the marathon continues.

Below is the recording for paid subscribers. Enjoy!