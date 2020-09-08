Please consider taking part in this anonymous survey!

My brilliant colleagues, Dr. Meliha Salahuddin and Dr. Divya Patel, at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler are collaborating with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine to conduct a study on the impact of COVID-19 on your daily life, health and well-being.

If you live in the US and are 18 years or older, please click the link below to get started. It is completely voluntary, anonymous, and takes about 15-20 minutes to complete (I think it took me more like 20-25 minutes).

English version: https://j.mp/3hF90rt; Spanish version: https://j.mp/39ophxl

Please feel free to circulate this post or the survey links through your work, community-based and social networks. A direct link to study website can be found at https://conta.cc/32OiLyA

Love, YLE