Many resources and tools came forward this week from sources I trust. These may be helpful for you to make data driven, evidence-based decisions…

Pregnant and breastfeeding…

A group of experts in the fields of OB/GYN, Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Shared Decision-Making and risk communication, Emergency Medicine, and current COVID-19 research at the University of Massachusetts Medical School – Baystate made a decision aid to help individuals who are pregnant, lactating, or planning on becoming pregnant decide whether or not to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (in conjunction with their healthcare providers). At this site you can get the decision aid in 10 languages.

https://foamcast.org/covidvacpregnancy/?fbclid=IwAR1OmwmtFllDljpomnK_0R7yl33xkmkRkvdGCz-n3QLcaA15vW80AAC6XcM

Differences in mRNA vaccines…

My students made these fliers, which are currently being used for healthcare providers/patients in Texas. But thought I would share for anyone else who would find it useful. It’s been translated in Spanish, Mandarin, and Vietnamese. If you want the PDF, message me your email address and I can send it to you.

Vaccine, Infection, and Herd immunity tracker…

This site was created by Dr. Gu, an MIT data scientist whose expertise is in machine learning to understand data and make practical, accurate predictions. He created some fantastic real-time graphs for the US as a whole and by states. For example, his data found that yesterday Vermont was the first US state to have more people vaccinated against COVID-19 (6%) than infected with COVID-19 (4%). Whoo hoo! (Yes, I know it’s a small state; but take the small wins).

https://covid19-projections.com/

Hope these are helpful!

Love, YLE