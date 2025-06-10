Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
21h

We’re taking our son in for his annual wellness visit this week … already we have a list of questions for the pediatrician related to how soon we can get certain vaccinations (if he kid is 10). This is so, so scary, sad, and rage-inducing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greg Lanman's avatar
Greg Lanman
21hEdited

this is all part of Kennedy's personal agenda to destroy public health, as it exists at the federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial levels. I have no doubt that Kennedy will try to fill ACIP with "experts" who are not recognized as being an authority in the fields of virology, immunology, pediatrics, infectious disease, etc. None of them will be expert, but they all will be critics, who have nothing more to offer than their subjective opinions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
98 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture