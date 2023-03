More than 300,000 kids aged 5-11 year olds have been vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID19 vaccine. The vaccine is safe and has significant individual-level benefit for kids: prevents infection, disease, death, prevents long COVID19, and will keep kids in school. COVID19 is the 8th leading cause of death for 5-11 year olds and over 8500 5-11 year olds have…