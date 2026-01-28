Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BS's avatar
BS
12h

This is a top-ten YLE post for me.

Reply
Share
Lauren O'Connell's avatar
Lauren O'Connell
10h

This is outstanding. It should be included in medical school curricula!!

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Your Local Epidemiologist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture