Should I cancel my trip to Africa? Plan for Covid-19 vaccines? Do airport checks really work? And U.S. Prev. Task Force?
Question grab bag
Man, we got a lot of questions this week. Which isn’t surprising, given *waves hands in the air* everything happening in health right now.
I try to keep Fridays reserved for paid YLE subscribers, and particularly the professionals and trusted messengers who are guiding households, communities, and patients. My goal is to help make your life a little easier.
Here are the top four questions we received this week to help you feel confident navigating what’s going on:
I’m traveling to [X] country in Africa. Should I cancel my plans? Dr. Emily Smith is supposed to go to Tanzania, so I called her, and together, we created a decision tree.
Do airport checks really work? And if not, what is being done?
What is the status of the Covid-19 vaccine?
What’s going on with the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force?