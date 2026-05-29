Man, we got a lot of questions this week. Which isn’t surprising, given *waves hands in the air* everything happening in health right now.

I try to keep Fridays reserved for paid YLE subscribers, and particularly the professionals and trusted messengers who are guiding households, communities, and patients. My goal is to help make your life a little easier.

Here are the top four questions we received this week to help you feel confident navigating what’s going on: