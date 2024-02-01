Public health touches all aspects of our lives, not just during a pandemic and not just with infectious diseases. Thanks to your feedback, this newsletter will continue with Covid-19 updates and address other public health topics, like mental health. To choose what topics land in your inbox, click HERE.

Strong bipartisan statements came out of a congressional hearing yesterday about the harms of social media use among children and teens. Parents of kids harmed by social media showed up in immense force.

“You have blood on your hands.”— Sen. Lindsey Graham to five social media CEOs.

“I’m sorry for everything you have all been through.”— Mark Zuckerberg to parents in the audience.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks directly to audience members of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the dangers of child sexual exploitation on social media. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Is social media dangerous for children and teens? And, if so, what are our options?

Here is the nuanced public health data that (hopefully) congressmen/women are using to (hopefully) make meaningful and needed change. But, as we know by now, policy isn’t always based on science.

Note: The below was published 8 months ago, and some things have changed since. We bolded the changes to bring you along for the ride. As a parent, I still root for Option #4.

