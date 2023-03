It’s clear that BA.2 is finishing what BA.1 started. Because of this, the shape of the overall Omicron wave (which includes all the sublineages— BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2, BA.3) is varying across the globe. We saw a similar phenomenon last spring with Alpha. In general, there are four Omicron wave shapes:

No large BA.1 or BA.2 wave: There are countries, like In…