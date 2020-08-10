Success story
Always love hearing a successful public health story. I know this helps my colleagues and I (and I hope everyone) keep moving forward and fighting the good fight.
New Zealand has not had one new case of community spread for 100 days. The 3 month mark is a significant milestone in public health: the post-elimination phase. A few NZ public health officials published their experience in the New England Journal of Medicine (impact factor = 70; this is HIGH) over the weekend.
What happened?
-Eliminated COVID19 103 days after the first identified case
-Total case count=1569 (32 per 100,000)
-Total deaths=22 (4.5 per 1 million); the lowest among the 37 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries
What was their approach? Check out their graph. Briefly,
-"Rapid"
-"Science-based"
-"Empathetic leadership"
-"Public confidence and adherence"
And, because I know it's coming... yes, I know NZ is a different country than the US. No, I didn't make (or attempt to make) any comparisons with the US. This is simply me cheering New Zealand on, as we all should.
Love, your local epidemiologist
Data source: Baker and Anglemyer (2020). Successful elimination of COVID19 transmission in New Zealand. New England Journal of Medicine.