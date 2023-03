In North Texas, it’s currently 3F (-16C) with a wind chill of -15F (-26C). My little family is one of 1.5 million that haven’t had power in 28 hours. So, safe to say, I won’t be posting about epidemiology for a few days until we defrost.

Stay warm and safe out there. There are quite a few “warming centers” opening up across Texas if you’re in dire need.…