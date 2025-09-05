Back by popular demand, here’s round two of Behind the Curtain for paid subscribers.

This is your early access to the signals we’re tracking, the science we’re reading, the falsehoods on the rise, and the communication lessons we’re using in real time. This month we’ve got:

Tips for communicating about polarizing topics, like school vaccination requirements (yes, Florida, we see you).

A look at what’s going viral in the stranger corners of the internet, including an uptick in pet content advocating against vaccinating domestic cats and dogs.

Five scientific studies that caught our attention, like effective respiratory virus prevention that’s been right under our noses.

And, two resources for you.

Pretty solid lineup for a Friday, right? Let’s dive in.