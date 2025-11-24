Your Local Epidemiologist

Your Local Epidemiologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bitter broccoli's avatar
Bitter broccoli
15h

You needed a both option for the cranberry poll. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Katelyn Jetelina and others
Seger fan's avatar
Seger fan
15h

Thank you for all of your Insight and advocacy. Your knowledge is what keeps me informed and I appreciate it. Removing all of those fields of study from respectable degrees will so seriously impact our medical access that it is just one more example of why we must all resist this administration's changes to our quality of life in so many ways.

May you enjoy the time with your family and relax for the holidays.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Your Local Epidemiologist
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture