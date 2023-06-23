It’s been a year since the Dobbs decision overruled Roe v. Wade. How did this impact reproductive health across the nation? Here’s how the scientific story has unfolded, thus far.

State of affairs

Not to anyone’s surprise, a number of states quickly banned or heavily restricted abortions. This means, today, 1 in 4 women of reproductive age live where an abortion is banned or heavily restricted.

This drastic shift has caused a few things to happen.

Internet searches for reproductive care increased

There was an incredible jump in internet searches for reproductive care. This was particularly pronounced in states that had trigger laws. While internet searches came down again, they remained higher than before.

Internet Searching Before and After the Leaked Draft Decision (May 2, 2022) and the Final Ruling (June 24, 2022) by the US Supreme Court on Dobbs. Source: JAMA Network. Here .

Change in number of abortions is… unclear

There have been 25,640 fewer legal abortions after Roe fell compared to before.

But it’s not clear whether the laws have actually reduced the number of abortions on a national level. Did these people remain pregnant or did they obtain an abortion outside the legal system?

We don’t know.

A clear shift in where people get abortion care

Many people traveled to states where they could get care.

There were 93,575 fewer legal abortions in states that banned or severely restricted abortion.

But a increase of 69,285 legal abortions in states where abortion remained legal.

Travel time increased. A study assessed exactly how much:

Travel times to abortion facilities increased by 3 times.

The largest increases were in the South. In Texas, for example, the new travel time to the nearest abortion facility increased by almost a full workday.

American Indian or Alaska Native, Black, and Hispanic populations experienced large absolute increases in travel time to abortion facilities.

Requests for medication abortion increased. Clinical abortion is not the only option for women. There is a very safe and effective alternative that people can access online and take at home—medication abortion. A JAMA Network study found:

More than 42,000 requests for abortion medications across 30 states.

Requests in every state, regardless of policy, increased after the leak and the formal announcement.

States with total bans had the highest increase in requests. Louisiana had the most medication requests followed by Mississippi and Arkansas.

Negative impact on physicians and care

The Dobbs decision directly impacted physicians in three ways:

A pronounced decrease in the public’s expression of trust in clinicians and health information, overall. Decrease in residency applications in states with complete bans. Recent medical school graduates were particularly avoidant of OB-GYN residencies.

Percent change in U.S. MD senior OB/GYN applicants from the previous application cycle by state abortion-ban status.

Most OB-GYNs (68%) reported the ruling worsened their ability to manage pregnancy-related emergencies by removing decision-making autonomy and their ability to practice within standard levels of care.

Are you a physician? Colleagues at UCSF want to hear from you about Post-Roe care. Go to this link for more information.

Increase in maternal mortality is likely

How many women have died because of this decision? This hasn’t been directly measured, but there have been three separate analyses dancing around the subject:

Most OB-GYNs report that the Dobbs decision worsened pregnancy-related mortality.

A recent publication found that in states that restricted abortions from 1974-2016, suicide rates were 6% higher for women of reproductive age. (Note this study used data before Dobbs, but it gives a peek at what we may be facing today.) A Commonwealth Fund report found pre-Dobbs maternal death rates, overall, were 62% higher in abortion-restriction states compared to abortion-access states (28.8 vs. 17.8 per 100,000 births). (Note this was also before Dobbs.)

There are … silver linings

I don’t know what to call these, but there is some good news:

More public support for abortions than ever before.

2. Media is highlighting abortions more. Abortion Onscreen found more abortion plotlines on TV than any previous year, which will help normalize abortion care.

TV highlighted barriers to access more than previous years, which is helpful in more accurately depicting the situation.

However, 80% of characters were white and portrayed as middle class (45%) or wealthy (35%), which does not represent reality.

Bottom line

Scientific evidence from Year 1 shows Dobbs significantly changed abortion care in the U.S.: where to go and how to get it. Tens of thousands of women’s lives were impacted. Unfortunately, this is just the beginning of the story; we’ll see how it continues to unfold in Year 2.

Love, YLE

