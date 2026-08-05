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Stephen Bosco's avatar
Stephen Bosco
3h

"despite the condition affecting roughly the same number of families as Down syndrome does each year."

I know how important clear communication is to this newsletter, so I want to ask you to consider not writing things like the phrase above. How many families are affected by Down Syndrome? I don't know. The fact that you're stating it this way makes me wonder if the number is really small, and you're trying to avoid saying it directly. Maybe that's not the case, but: clarity would be enhanced if you just stated the percentage.

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Judy MacDonald Johnston's avatar
Judy MacDonald Johnston
4h

Exceptional summary and extremely informative chart. I am a well educated 64yo woman. Childless by choice, involved in early childhood development and teen girl mentoring. Great babysitter and happy to give my parent and grandparent friends a break. Prior to ready Nicki's article, I felt that I had a decent understanding of postpartum depression. You have opened my eyes to the spectrum of levels, and to the need for medical expertise to diagnose and provide guidance. Thank you for taking the time to inform us, and I will add my voice to those here who will share widely.

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